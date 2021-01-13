Norwich Cathedral suspends public worship

Norwich Cathedral has suspended public worship in an effort to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

Communal worship is one of the small number of exemptions the government has allowed under the current national lockdown.

The Cathedral joins a growing number of religious buildings to decide to suspend public worship.

Services will be live streamed and individual prayer is still taking place from 12pm until 2.30pm on Sundays and from 10am until 2pm Monday to Saturday.

We all need to look out for each other at this time and to heed the message to stay at home as much as possible. As soon as we can we will resume public services. The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges

Cathedral Clergy will use the cathedral in an effort to ensure ‘the daily rhythm of worship’.