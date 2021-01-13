Parents warned playgrounds will close if rules are broken

Essex police have been called in to patrol areas of high concern. Credit: PA Images

Colchester Borough Council is warning parents if they break coronavirus rules playgrounds will close. 

The council says whilst ‘many’ are socially distancing a small minority are ‘putting lives at risk’.

Playgrounds across the region were closed during the first national lockdown, but this time around lots have been left open.

If people can’t follow the rules, then in the interest of protecting and saving lives we will take the decision to close the playgrounds where this continues to be a problem.

Cllr Martin Goss, Colchester Borough Council Portfolio

Tips for staying safe at a playground

  • Stay two metres apart from others not in your household

  • Those showing coronavirus symptoms, including children, should not enter 

  • Carry sanitising wipes to clean equipment 

  • Do not drink or eat at the playground

  • Avoid busy play areas 

  • Wash young hands before and after visiting