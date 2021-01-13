Parents warned playgrounds will close if rules are broken
Colchester Borough Council is warning parents if they break coronavirus rules playgrounds will close.
The council says whilst ‘many’ are socially distancing a small minority are ‘putting lives at risk’.
Playgrounds across the region were closed during the first national lockdown, but this time around lots have been left open.
If people can’t follow the rules, then in the interest of protecting and saving lives we will take the decision to close the playgrounds where this continues to be a problem.
Essex police have been called in to patrol areas of high concern.
Tips for staying safe at a playground
Stay two metres apart from others not in your household
Those showing coronavirus symptoms, including children, should not enter
Carry sanitising wipes to clean equipment
Do not drink or eat at the playground
Avoid busy play areas
Wash young hands before and after visiting