Vaccines a 'postcode lottery' claims care home director

A care home director in Norfolk has said there is a ‘postcode lottery’ surrounding vaccines in care homes.

Raj Seghal runs four homes across the county but claims two of them have been left in the dark.

In two of our homes we've had our staff vaccinated and in two homes we've heard nothing at all and we've been told by the local surgeries don't call us we'll call you so clearly there is a postcode lottery here. Raj Seghal, care home Director

In the first eight days of January over 100 care home residents in the Anglia region died after getting coronavirus.

As one of the most at risk groups the government has pledged to vaccinate all care home residents before the middle of February.

Now some are calling for visits to care homes to be stopped to protect people before they get the vaccine.

Whilst there have been some teething problems many in the region have already got their first jab.

The majority of residents at Moorland Gardens care home in Luton had their first vaccinations yesterday.

Steve, who recently got his first jab, says he cannot wait to give his brother and sister a hug. Credit: ITV Anglia