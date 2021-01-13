Weekly Covid cases start to show a small decline in the Anglia region

The latest weekly total of new coronavirus cases in the Anglia region is showing a small decrease compared with the previous week.

There were 54,766 positive tests for Covid-19 in the region in the week to 8 January compared to 55,372 the week before. It is a small decline of 606 cases and more data released over the next few days will be required to determine if the fall is a continuing trend.

Although the figures are showing a decrease in the Anglia region there was still a 12% rise in cases across England during the same weekly period.

Even within the Anglia region there are areas where cases are still rising. They were up by more than 30% in Corby, Tendring, Fenland, Wellingborough and Norwich.

The infection rate across the region remains high at 750 cases per 100,000 which is higher than the England rate of 652.

54,766 Positive Covid tests in the Anglia region in the week to 8 January

55,372 Positive Covid tests in the Anglia region in the week to 1 January

Cases are falling in the areas with the highest infections like Essex, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes. Six districts in Essex still have infection rates higher than 1,000 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 8 January Credit: Data from Public Health England

The NHS reported on Tuesday that 136 patients had died with coronavirus in the region's hospitals.

There are 4,260 Covid patients are being treated in hospitals in the Anglia region, which is over 2,500 more than at the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in April last year.

Last week, an average of 480 patients were being admitted to hospitals in the region every day.

Weekly total of coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 8 January

Bedfordshire - 5,351 cases - up 6% compared with the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 4,376 cases - up 8%

Essex - 19,358 cases - down 11%

Hertfordshire - 9,316 cases - down 7%

Milton Keynes - 2,327 cases - down 9%

Norfolk - 4,780 cases - up 11%

Northamptonshire - 5,148 cases - up 23%

Rutland - 116 cases - up 18%

Suffolk - 3,994 cases - up 17%

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Essex includes Southend and Thurrock and Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough