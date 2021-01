Persistent rainfall has led to flooding in parts of Cambridgeshire today.

At Alconbury Weston near Huntingdon, floodwater reached the front doors of houses as Alconbury Brook burst its banks.

There are flood alerts in place for riverside communities across much of Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and Hertfordshire.

The environment agency has asked people to avoid low lying roads and footpaths.