Lotus signs deal with iconic French counterpart

Norfolk based car maker Lotus has announced that it is teaming up with Groupe Renault to study what both companies are calling 'areas of cooperation'.

Groupe Renault owns the prestigious Alpine brand and it is understood that design teams from the two sides will work together on the joint development of a new electric sports car.

Phil Popham, the CEO of Lotus, said the announcement marks the first step of what is set to be a 'hugely rewarding collaboration'.

We are proud to be working with Groupe Renault in this collaboration – sharing Lotus’ technical expertise and abilities, and leveraging our long track record of successful collaborations. Our companies have much in common – from a pioneering pedigree in light-weighting, to championship-winning sportscars which perform as impressively on the road as they do in the motorsports arena. PHIL POPHAM, LOTUS CEO

Lotus is already developing an electric hypercar car, the Evija. The company hopes to produce 2,000 of the vehicles making it the most powerful production series road car in the world.