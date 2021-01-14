Lowest proportion of over 80’s vaccinated in the East

The East has seen the lowest proportion of vaccines given to over 80’s in England.

Around three in 10 people aged 80 and over have received their first jab, compared to around half in the north-east and Yorkshire.

236,023 people received doses (all ages)

186,291 have received their first jab (all ages)

49,732 have received their second jab (all ages)

The figures, released today (14 January), cover the first 34 days of the vaccine programme up until January 10.

Stevenage vaccination centre, which opened four days ago, has been giving out thousands of the vaccines.

On a visit to Stevenage, leader of the Labour party Sir Keir Starmer called on the government to make mass vaccination centres 24/7.

Sir Keir Starmer speaks to ITV Anglia News

Sir Keir said he had ‘never seen so many relieved faces’ but wanted efforts to increase by utilising the country's pharmacies.

The Leader of the Opposition on a visit to Stevenage Vaccination Centre Credit: ITV Anglia

Charlotte Lenguito, a senior immunisation nurse, said she felt ‘humbled’ to be involved in the efforts.

The government aims to give the vaccine to the first four priority groups by February 15. To achieve this aim more than 30,000 jabs a day will be need to be done in the East.

Despite the gradual roll out of vaccines health experts are warning people to continue following coronavirus rules.