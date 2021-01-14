Maternity unit at Bedford Hospital told to make significant improvements

Bedford Hospital's maternity services have been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission with concerns over insufficient training and staffing levels.

A warning notice has been issued to the Trust - saying it must make significant improvements immediately.

Routine inspections by the CQC were put on hold in March 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, inspectors returned to the hospital on 5 November 2020 to carry out an unannounced focused inspection of the maternity services, after staff raised concerns about the safety of the service which could lead to risk of harm to patients

The CQC said concerns it raised two years ago had not been addressed, but recognised that some planned improvements had been delayed because of Covid.

A comprehensive improvement plan has now been put in place.

Many of the improvements have already been made and staff have responded positively to these. We will continue to monitor and work closely with the trust to support it in embedding these further Professor Ted Baker, CQC's Chief Inspector of Hospitals

In a statement the hospital says it is recruiting more qualified midwives and supporting the staff currently employed there.