Superhero Nick raises thousands by dressing up

A Hertfordshire man has been boosting the morale of colleagues by wearing fancy dress on work video calls during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nick Jemetta began dressing up during the first lockdown to bring a smile to workmates' faces, whilst doing so he has raised thousands of pounds for good causes.

Due to its success Nick has been carrying on the tradition.

Nick's costumes have been 'roarsome' Credit: ITV ANGLIA

Nick first got the idea during a ‘Fancy Dress Friday’ workout session by Joe Wicks.

I was home schooling my children, juggling work and I was curious about what impact wearing a costume to work might have on my colleagues. I was sensing that lockdown was impacting the mental health of the people around me, so I wore a costume to work and it snowballed from there. Nick Jemetta

WATCH: Some of the transformations

All the money raised is going towards mental health charities, something close to Nick’s heart.