Superhero Nick raises thousands by dressing up
A Hertfordshire man has been boosting the morale of colleagues by wearing fancy dress on work video calls during the coronavirus pandemic.
Nick Jemetta began dressing up during the first lockdown to bring a smile to workmates' faces, whilst doing so he has raised thousands of pounds for good causes.
Due to its success Nick has been carrying on the tradition.
Nick first got the idea during a ‘Fancy Dress Friday’ workout session by Joe Wicks.
I was home schooling my children, juggling work and I was curious about what impact wearing a costume to work might have on my colleagues. I was sensing that lockdown was impacting the mental health of the people around me, so I wore a costume to work and it snowballed from there.
WATCH: Some of the transformations
All the money raised is going towards mental health charities, something close to Nick’s heart.
When I was a student I really struggled with anxiety and depression and that manifested itself in me feeling suicidal for a period of time... two or three years ago I had the opportunity to share my experience and as soon as I shared my experience it literally changed the course of my life.