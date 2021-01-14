Two drivers have died after an outbreak of Covid-19 among refuse teams in Milton Keynes.

Nearly forty percent of the workforce has been affected and collections of food and green waste have been suspended until further notice.

The workers who died were employed by Serco who provide refuse services for Milton Keynes Council. The company said they would be "sorely missed"

