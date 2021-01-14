Two drivers die after Covid-19 outbreak hits refuse teams in Milton Keynes
Two drivers have died after an outbreak of Covid-19 among refuse teams in Milton Keynes.
Nearly forty percent of the workforce has been affected and collections of food and green waste have been suspended until further notice.
The workers who died were employed by Serco who provide refuse services for Milton Keynes Council. The company said they would be "sorely missed"
Sadly we have recently lost two of our colleagues on our Milton Keynes team to COVID-19. Our deepest condolences go out to their families and friends. Both colleagues worked as drivers on the contract but within separate teams. I would like to reassure the local community that our first priority is the safety of all our employees.