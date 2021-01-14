Watchdog tells Essex mental health trust that it must improve safety

A mental health trust in Essex, which previously admitted failures of care involving the deaths of 11 patients, has been told to make improvements to its wards for adult men and its psychiatric intensive care units.

It comes after a surprise inspection of the Linden Centre in Chelmsford by the Care Quality Commission last year. It found some staff failed to follow safety protocols when observing patients.

The centre, run by the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, was inspected in October and November last year.

The CQC carried out unannounced focused inspections of Finchingfield Ward, the trust's 17 bed inpatient mental health ward which provides care and treatment for men experiencing acute mental health difficulties.

The inspection was carried out due to concerning information raised to the commission regarding safety incidents leading to concerns around risk of harm.

Progress will be monitored Credit: ITV News

Inspectors found some staff did not follow the required actions to maintain patient safety. For example, garden areas required staff to observe patients due to environmental risks.

Inspectors witnessed an incident on closed-circuit television which showed observing staff were not present and this contributed to an incident of a patient leaving the site.

In addition, staff did not keep accurate records of patient care and managers did not check the quality and accuracy of notes. Staff failed to correctly record patient's mental health act status and they did not always make entries to records in a timely way.

Inspectors looked at safety only and did not rate the service at this time. The service was last inspected from July to August 2019 and was rated as Requires Improvement. The trust's overall rating of Good remains.

CQC's Head of Hospital Inspection (mental health and community health services), Stuart Dunn, said his team had served notices to ensure improvements are made around safe care and treatment, staffing and good governance:

The trust responded quickly to concerns raised during feedback from the inspection and provided assurance on how they intended to address issues. The trust took immediate actions to address some safety concerns, including the removal of garden shelters and increasing security measures.

"Patients gave positive feedback about the ward staff and the hospital environment. The trust ensured there was support available to patients and staff following incidents, this included access to senior leaders and psychologists

And he said that the Trust's progress in addressing the issues would be monitored: