Calls for non-essential manufacturing to close in Corby

A government taskforce is to investigate a large spike of coronavirus cases in Corby.

The area's Member of Parliament, Tom Pursglove, raised the issue as cases in the area are rapidly rising.

Now the Leader of Corby Borough Council is calling on all non-essential manufacturing to end.

Corby’s economy is heavily based on industry, with a significant proportion of people living in the area working in manufacturing, making it hard to work from home.

20.6% Of people in Corby work in manufacturing

I’m seriously concerned about where we are in Corby. Up until Christmas Corby was doing quite well compared to regionally and nationally. But since Christmas that has changed dramatically. Cllr Tom Beattie, Leader of Corby Borough Council

Last week Cllr Tom Beattie wrote to the Prime Minister saying workers in Corby were putting themselves at risk as they are unable to work from home.

He says more should be done to give financial support to those in non-essential manufacturing roles.

Now the council is in ‘almost daily’ contact with Public Health England to try and curb infection rates.