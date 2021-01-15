Cannabis factories uncovered in two Bedfordshire villages

Four people have been arrested and more than a hundred plants seized after police raids on two cannabis factories in Bedfordshire villages.

The first raid on Wednesday was at Thurleigh Road in Bolnhurst near Bedford

Three men have been charged with cultivating drug offences.

On Thursday police went to a property on Foxhedge Way in nearby Sharnbrook. There they found more than 100 suspected cannabis plants. One man was arrested.

Drugs underpin much of the violence, exploitation and anti-social behaviour which blights our communities Detective Chief Inspector Louisa Glynn

Police say there are signs people can watch out for if they suspect a property is being used as a drugs factory

A powerful distinctive sweet, sickly aroma

Frequent visitors throughout the day and night

Blacked out windows

Chinks of bright light throughout the night

Birds gathering on the roof, particularly in cold weather

In winter, snow melting unusually quickly on the roof

High levels of condensation on windows

Noise from fans

Large amounts of rubbish, including compost bags

Electricity meter being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting