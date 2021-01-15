Cannabis factories uncovered in two Bedfordshire villages
Four people have been arrested and more than a hundred plants seized after police raids on two cannabis factories in Bedfordshire villages.
The first raid on Wednesday was at Thurleigh Road in Bolnhurst near Bedford
Three men have been charged with cultivating drug offences.
On Thursday police went to a property on Foxhedge Way in nearby Sharnbrook. There they found more than 100 suspected cannabis plants. One man was arrested.
Drugs underpin much of the violence, exploitation and anti-social behaviour which blights our communities
Police say there are signs people can watch out for if they suspect a property is being used as a drugs factory
A powerful distinctive sweet, sickly aroma
Frequent visitors throughout the day and night
Blacked out windows
Chinks of bright light throughout the night
Birds gathering on the roof, particularly in cold weather
In winter, snow melting unusually quickly on the roof
High levels of condensation on windows
Noise from fans
Large amounts of rubbish, including compost bags
Electricity meter being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting
As a force we will continue to target those responsible for this type of criminality. We also rely on our communities supporting us in the fight against organised crime