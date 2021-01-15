"It's much harder this time" life in lockdown for the people that must shield themselves against Covid-19
Around two million people who are vulnerable to the coronavirus have been asked to shield again during the UK's third lockdown.
Many of them say that this time around it is much harder to stay positive.
While the promise of a vaccine does offer some hope, it is not yet clear when life will return to normal for those with conditions that mean they are particularly at risk if they catch Covid-19.
Betty Gedge who lives in Cambridge has lymphoma - a treatable but incurable form of cancer.
She first spoke to ITV Anglia six months ago in her garden. Now it's January and she is shielding again and feeling even more disconnected from the world outside her window.She said:
To be honest I'm scared, scared of what's out there. And this time has been harder on my mental health. You can't just go outside and sit in the garden, have a cup of coffee, listen to the birds. You're just literally stuck indoors all the time and it's depressing..
People like Betty have been told to shield until at least the 21st February - which is around the same time lockdown is due to end.
She's hoping to get the jab in the next month or so, but even then, she will still need to continue to shield as the government assesses the impact of the vaccination among all groups.
Macauley Tinston's in a similar situation.
He's shielding at his home in Wellingborough in Northamptonshire as he has cystic fibrosis.
He says he's doing his best to keep upbeat.
Everyone's in the same position. A lot of the time throughout my life, it's just been me that's been impacted, and having to take time off work because of treatment that I've had to do. It probably keeps me sane knowing I'm not the only one and although there's thousands of others with cystic fibrosis, there's millions more going through what we're all going through at the moment