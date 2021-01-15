Watch Rebecca Haworth's report

Around two million people who are vulnerable to the coronavirus have been asked to shield again during the UK's third lockdown.

Many of them say that this time around it is much harder to stay positive.

While the promise of a vaccine does offer some hope, it is not yet clear when life will return to normal for those with conditions that mean they are particularly at risk if they catch Covid-19.

Betty Gedge who lives in Cambridge has lymphoma - a treatable but incurable form of cancer.

She first spoke to ITV Anglia six months ago in her garden. Now it's January and she is shielding again and feeling even more disconnected from the world outside her window.She said:

To be honest I'm scared, scared of what's out there. And this time has been harder on my mental health. You can't just go outside and sit in the garden, have a cup of coffee, listen to the birds. You're just literally stuck indoors all the time and it's depressing.. Betty Gedge

People like Betty have been told to shield until at least the 21st February - which is around the same time lockdown is due to end.

She's hoping to get the jab in the next month or so, but even then, she will still need to continue to shield as the government assesses the impact of the vaccination among all groups.

Macauley Tinston's in a similar situation.

Macauley Tinston has cystic fibrosis Credit: ITV Anglia

He's shielding at his home in Wellingborough in Northamptonshire as he has cystic fibrosis.

He says he's doing his best to keep upbeat.