Luton Town have signed former Wigan Athletic utility man Kal Naismith on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old left the Latics earlier this month after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Naismith, who can play a number of position, joined Wigan from Portsmouth in 2018.

He was linked with a move to Cyprus to join APOEL Nicosia but that move fell through after manager Mick McCarthy was sacked.

“I loved my time at Wigan and I’m very grateful for the opportunity that the club gave me to go and play Championship football," Naismith said.

“It’s a challenging league and obviously Luton are doing well. I’m looking forward to joining the lads and hopefully keep doing as well as they are.”

Boss Nathan Jones added: “We signed a lot of younger players in the close season that we will develop and make better. Kal is a real good age, one that we believe is Championship-ready, and you have to have a blend of both.”