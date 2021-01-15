Man admits murdering pub landlord in Essex

Lawrence Bourke, 24, from Braintree has admitted murdering a landlord who was found stabbed to death at his own pub.

Scott Gilhooly, 44, died at The Swiss Bell pub in Braintree on 17 May last year.

He had been stabbed in the chest and neck, a post-mortem examination recorded.

Bourke appeared at Basildon Crown Court today (15 January).

In a statement previously released by the police Scott's family said he left 'an enormous void in all our lives'.

Scott was very community spirited, headstrong and loyal. He made light of everything, made us laugh daily and had a very unique sense of humour. He was beloved by the surrounding community, through his charity work and fundraising. Family Spokesperson

Bourke was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date, which has yet to be set.