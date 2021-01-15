Man dies after car hits wall in Norfolk

A man has died after his car hit a wall in Norfolk.

Police were called shortly after 2am this morning (15 January) after a blue Audi A4 estate came off the road on the A148 at Hillington near Castle Rising.

The driver, a man in his 20’s, was pronounced dead. Three other passengers suffered slight injuries.

The road was closed as scene investigations were carried out.

Officers are calling on those who witnessed the crash, or saw the car driving before the crash, to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham on 101.