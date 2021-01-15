Amber weather warning for snow in force from 5am until 2pm on Saturday 16 January

The Met Office is warning of heavy and disruptive snow spreading east across parts of the Anglia region on Saturday.

It has issued an amber weather warning which is relatively rare in the East of England.

The warning says: "A band of heavy snow is likely to bring disruption as it moves eastwards on Saturday."

East Anglia looks most at risk of seeing snow for longest. 1-3 cm of snow is expected fairly widely with 5-10 cm in places. Met Office Amber Weather Warning

The amber weather warning covers parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex but there is also a less severe yellow weather warning for snow for the rest of the Anglia region.

The yellow weather warning for snow is in force from 3am to 8pm on Saturday

The area covered by yellow and amber weather warnings in the Anglia region on Saturday Credit: Met Office

What to expect

Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers

Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely

There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off

Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

The Met Office says: "An area of rain will move eastwards through Saturday and is likely to turn to snow as this runs into cold air over eastern England.

"Snow is likely to fall to low levels on the leading edge of the rain area before turning back to rain later from the west.

"East Anglia looks most at risk of seeing snow for longest. 1-3 cm of snow is expected fairly widely with 5-10 cm in places."