Northampton Town have complete the double signing of forwards Ryan Edmondson and Mickel Miller on loan for the rest of the season.

Edmondson, 19, joins from Leeds United for the remainder of the campaign while Miller, 25, has made the move from Championship side Rotherham United.

Edmondson was on loan at Aberdeen for the first half of the season, and Miller made nine appearances for Rotherham in the Championship.

"Mickel is a tricky player with pace who can play wide or centrally," manager Keith Curle said.

"He is a goal threat himself and he is also a player who can create opportunities for others.

"Ryan is a mobile, hard working, aggressive centre forward. He has a hunger and a desire to score goals and he is capable of scoring different types of goals. He can link play well and he also has an excellent work ethic."