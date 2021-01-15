'They are left behind': Parents worry over children with complex needs

Children with complex learning needs may be falling further being in education during the pandemic, that is according to parents across East Anglia.

There are fears that many young people are finding it harder to adapt to homeschooling.

Special needs schools have told ITV News Anglia that some of their students are struggling to cope with sudden changes to their routine.

Parkside School in Norwich usually accommodates around 170 pupils, now just 50 are attending school in person. The rest are joining in online.

Our children find change quite difficult anyway so sudden changes to their routine are always going to cause more concern. We're trying to support them by making sure we provide that familiarity as much as possible. We need to make sure there are things in place to support their mental health, to support them with regulating their emotions. Carolyn Ellis-Gage Headteacher, The Parkside School

Watch: Carolyn Ellis-Gage speaks to ITV News Anglia

Some children, though, have found it impossible to adapt to online learning.

Claire Giles from Colchester has two children Matilda (6) and Kai (11), both with complex medical needs. She says they are being ‘left behind’ because they are not getting the support they need.

It's so difficult to teach, I am not a teacher, it really is a struggle accessing online computers. Our children are just as important, and our children given that right support can be valued members of our society, however because they don't fit the pigeonhole of what children should be they are left behind. Claire Giles, mum

Whilst many parents are juggling teaching and work, parents of children at Special Needs Schools say they are also juggling being physiotherapists, speech and language therapists and even nurses.