'We will take action' - Police fine Londoners over Norfolk second home stay

Police have vowed to crack down on Covid rule-breakers after fining a father and son who travelled from London to their second home in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police issued 31 fines and 96 warnings for breaches of the Covid restrictions last weekend and another 13 fines on Thursday.

The fines also included a woman who invited a friend to her house for drinks, a man who failed to wear a face covering in a shop and three people from different households who were involved in a crash during a non-essential journey.

It comes as officers continue with extra patrols across Norfolk, targeting beauty spots, to make sure people are adhering to the guidelines

T/Assistant Chief Constable Julie Wvendth said: "While the majority of people in Norfolk are playing their part in this collective effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, there’s still a minority who choose to ignore the rules.

"Our patrols will continue into the weekend and we will take action against people who pay little regarding to the regulations which are in place to protect us all.

"Incidents will always be assessed on their merit and officers will of course use their discretion and take account of individual circumstances but blatant disregard for the regulations will result in enforcement.”