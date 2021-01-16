Norfolk police are urging drivers to take extra care on the roads as snow and ice affect the region today.

Since midnight, the force has received 18 calls relating to damage and injury collision, prompting the plea at a time when journeys should only be made for exceptional circumstances, work or for essential items due to the current lockdown.

Officers have attended several collisions, along with colleagues from the East of England Ambulance Service with one casualty being taken to hospital.

Superintendent Chris Harvey said officers would consider fining drivers involved in crashes, if they were found to be travelling for non-essential purposes.

He said: "Under current lockdown rules, there is a requirement to ‘stay at home’ and only leave for a reasonable excuse. The severe weather we’re experiencing today does make road conditions more treacherous, meaning drivers need to take extra when travelling.

"However, in this situation with the current risks posed by coronavirus, we’d ask people to only travel if absolutely necessary. Ask yourself, do I need to make this trip? By reducing the number of journeys, we reduce the chance to coming into contact with others through choice or by chance, such as being involved in a collision and need the help of emergency services.

"Emergency services, in particular our colleagues in the NHS, are stretched with the demands of COVID-19 and we would ask people to play their part in this collective effort and do everything they can not to overburden these services unnecessarily.”

Tom McCabe Chair of the Norfolk Resilience Forum strategic coordination group said: "With the heavy snowfall today people may be tempted to leave their homes to have fun in the snow. Please remember that we are in a lockdown situation and we should only be going out for essential trips. If you do need to leave your home please remember to keep your distance from other people and wear masks where appropriate. NHS services are already very stretched and we all need to do our bit to keep ourselves and others safe.”

Collisions reported this morning include:

7.10am, Hardwick Road, King’s Lynn - a man in his 20s came off his moped, an off-duty police officer stopped to help and paramedics also attended. The man was taken to hospital with a suspected leg injury.

7.23am, A143 Haddiscoe – a Ford Galaxy left the road and crashed into a tree. The driver, who was uninjured, initially left the scene but was later traced and spoken to by police, with enquiries ongoing for suspected licence and insurance offences.

7.45am, Fen Road, Scarning – a Vauxhall Corsa left the roadside, ending up in a ditch, the driver was uninjured.

7.55am, A134 Mundford – a Mini Cooper rolled into field, paramedics attended and assessed the driver who didn’t appear to have any injuries.

8.12am, A47 Tilney All Saints – a Nissan Micra left the carriageway, colliding with the central reservation, the driver was uninjured.

8.57am, A11 Thetford – a Ford Fiesta left the road and rolled, between the Mundford and Watton roundabouts. Paramedics were called and the driver will be taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with suspected neck/abdomen injuries. Police remain on scene while the vehicle is recovered.