Two men convicted of murder of a man at a Peterborough house party

Two men who stabbed and killed a man at a party in Peterborough have been convicted.

Leam Smith, who is 19, and Alvaro Vilhete who is 30 were in a dispute with victim, 27-year-old Dainius Kasiliauskis over drugs, a court heard.

At the time of the attack, Smith was wanted by police in relation to an unconnected robbery.

He joined local drug dealer Vilhete at the party in a flat in Tilton Court on Thursday, 11 June, where the pair drank and took drugs into the early hours of the following morning.

The victim made frequent visits to the flat during the course of the evening to get drugs, before Vilhete beat him with a hammer and Smith attacked him with a sword.

Cambridge Crown Court heard how the pair hit and stabbed the victim repeatedly until he lay slumped against a wall.

After seeing the brutal attack unfold other people at the party fled the scene and called police.

One witness stayed and attempted to resuscitate Mr Kasiliauskis.

CCTV images captured Smith and Vilhete running away from the scene minutes before police and paramedics arrive.

They were arrested the following day.

They were found guilty in court yesterday (Friday January 15) and will be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Langford, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "A young man's life has been ended due to a split-second decision to pick up a blade.

"Although we hope this conviction will provide some solace to Dainius’s family, they will still have to suffer the enduring pain of losing a loved one.

"I hope others will learn from this and make better choices when faced with confrontation."

In a tribute, Mr Kasiliauskis’s family said: “He was a courageous person who would never shy away from a challenge. Anyone he’d see he would greet and cheer up, simply by being himself."His passion for boxing made him an inspiration to his friends, family and people he didn’t even know. From coaching children to helping people as a personal trainer, there’s nothing he wouldn’t have done to help the people in his community.

"Dainius was a father of three and a fitness instructor. He was always smiling and if he saw someone in need of help, he would do his best to support them. He was a great person who inspired others with his loyalty and kindness.”

Smith also plead guilty to a robbery that occurred on 6 June (2020) and a separate ABH offence from January (2020).