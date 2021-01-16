Work to install a new tunnel under the east coast mainline is underway

Work to install a new tunnel under the east coast mainline just north of Peterborough has started as part of the continuing upgrade of the line.

Watch a practice run by engineers.

The work at Werrington will mean disruption for passengers travelling through Peterborough, with diverted routes and rail replacement services.

Engineers say they've been planning this part of the project with military precision.

We are going to slide into place at Werrington an 11,000 tonne concrete tunnel which we have built next to the railway, it weighs heavier than the Eiffel tower which gives some idea of the scale and we are going to slide that in to place using hydraulic jacks in such a way that we can keep some lines open, but we are going to have to close some of the east coast mainline. Ed Akers, Network Rail

It's part of a £1.2 billion upgrade programme for key parts of the east coast mainline to improve journeys for passengers between London, Cambridgeshire and the north of England.

When finished it will mean quicker and more reliable journey times across the route.

The new tunnel at Werrington will allow slower freight services to dive under the east coast mainline instead of crossing it, making more space for additional passenger services.

The work is scheduled to take place between Saturday 16th January and Sunday 24th January.

Three of the east coast mainline tracks will be removed and the concrete box structure which will carry the new lines, will be pushed in place.