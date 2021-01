Snow has been falling in some parts of the Anglia region on Saturday with a Met Office amber weather warning in force until 2pm.

Here are a selection of pictures sent in by ITV News Anglia viewers. Send your pictures to angliaweather@itv.com

The snow is on the leading edge of a band of rain pushing eastwards across England heralding the arrival of milder air so the snow is not expected to last long.

In many areas the snow has already turned back to rain

A snowy street scene in Costessey near Norwich on Saturday 16 January 2021 Credit: Mark Garrod

Snowy gnomes at Great Chesterford in Essex where the snow quickly turned back to rain Credit: Joanne Joyce

A light dusting of snow at Debenham in Suffolk on Saturday 16 January 2021 Credit: Wendy Crane

Snow on the beach at Bacton in north east Norfolk on Saturday 16 January 2021 Credit: Richard Kimble

An early daffodil caught out by the snow in Martlesham, Suffolk Credit: Paul Coates

Is there enough for snow angels? There is for some at Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich Credit: Dave Montgomery

Little more than a dusting of snow in Jubilee Gardens in Ely, Cambridgeshire at 8am on Saturday 16 January 2021 Credit: Sally Redgrave

A snowy back garden at Costessey near Norwich in Norfolk on Saturday 16 January Credit: Mark Garrod