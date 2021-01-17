Churches in the region are embracing the idea of setting up a Wellbeing Sunday to recogise that some people may be struggling with their mental health due to the pandemic.

The Bishop of Peterborough is supporting an appeal by Action for Happiness volunteers in Northamptonshire.

Mental health issues can manifest in many ways, including physical ways, and we need to address them. This starts with each of us addressing our own wellbeing Donald Allister, Bishop of Peterborough

It comes as tomorrow, the third Monday in January which is often called Blue Monday, is seen as the most challenging day of the year for Mental Health.

The Action for Happiness Northants hub has worked in partnership with churches to develop resources to support parishioners in improving their happiness and wellbeing.

They've been using the evidence-based framework that has been developed by national charity, Action for Happiness to explore the '10 Keys to Happier Living'.

We have recognised for some time the value of the Ten Keys to Happier Living and use this within our Church life. The pandemic presents an urgent need, and we will be taking this forward with the Action for happiness Northants Hub. Canon Rev. Steve Kelly, Vicar of St Giles Church Northampton