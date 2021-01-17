First Norfolk Covid-19 vaccination centre opens

The first mass-vaccination centre in Norfolk will open today.

In Norfolk, the Food Court at Castle Quarter will be used to give thousands their immunisation.It's part of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history.

People will still be able to get vaccinated at hospitals and GP surgeries, but the mass-vaccination hubs will help the health service meet the large targets set by the government.

More than 3.5 million people in the UK have now received their first dose of a vaccine and the government say they hope to see that number rise into the tens of millions by the spring.Dr David Vickers, medical director at Cambridge Community Services NHS Trust, which is co-ordinating delivery of the large vaccination centre in Norwich said:

We're delighted to launch the first large vaccination centre in Norwich on 18 January 2021. The live saving jab will initially be offered to people aged 80 and over, along with health and care staff.” “The Centre is capable of delivering thousands of vaccines in the coming weeks and provides a major boost to our plans to offer protection to those who would benefit most as quickly as possible. Dr David Vickers, medical director, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

Letters are being sent to people aged 80 and over who live up to a 45 minute drive from the centre, inviting them to book an appointment either online or over the phone.

Robert Bradly, centre manager of Castle Quarter said:

Castle Quarter has stayed open throughout both lockdowns, enabling essential retailers and services to remain available for customers in a safe way in line with national criteria. We are now extremely pleased and proud to be able to support the NHS and community of Norfolk by opening up the entire food court in Castle Quarter for the county’s first vaccination centre. Robert Bradley, centre manager at Castle Quarter

The NHS is reminding people not to turn up to the vaccine centres without an appointment.