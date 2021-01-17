The children's ward at Kettering Hospital has been moved to free up space more beds for adults with Covid-19.

A critical incident was declared at the hospital after a rapid rise in patients with coronavirus.

The hospital say the decision to move the children's ward - known as the Skylark ward -hasn't been taken lightly, but that things are very serious in the hospital right now and the extra space is necessary to adequately care for Covid patients.The six patients who were being treated on the children's ward (none of whom have covid-19) will be moved to different areas of the hospital.The hospital stress that this is a temporary move and that no other children's services, including A&E have been affected. The move will free up 26 extra adult beds - something that hospital bosses say will make a major difference in their fight against covid-19.

It’s important that people realise things are very serious right now across all hospitals and it is a harsh reminder of the need for adhering to lockdown rules. Thank you to everyone who is being as careful as possible. To everyone else, we need your help – this pandemic is real and it is harming people we love and care about." Eileen Doyle, CEO for Kettering General Hospital

The number of people needing hospital treatment for Covid-19 continues to increase and the hospital has had more patients admitted again over the past 24 hours.

If the numbers continue to rise, patients from Kettering may have to transfer to Northampton General Hospital. Eileen Doyle continues:

“Our decisions are being led by clinicians and made on the basis of which option ensures the highest possible level of access to clinical treatment and the highest possible levels of safety and care. Transferring patients and clinical teams off-site is not a move we wish to make, but it could become a possibility if things continue to worsen and it proves to be the best and safest option for our patients.

“I would add that we have been open in exploring options with many staff and listening to their views and suggestions. I am proud to say that they have been very understanding and supportive about the proposal to move children to another ward at Kettering. They recognise we are all in this together and that we need to do what’s right for all our patients. Although this will mean a move for our children and members of Skylark’s paediatric team, we will ensure that all goes smoothly and everyone is well looked after throughout.”