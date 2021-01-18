Anton Ferdinand says those who post online hate must be held to account, just as footballers are for the material that they share on their social media platforms.

The former Southend defender has been on the receiving end of racist abuse since his involvement in a high-profile disciplinary case involving former England captain John Terry.

He recently opened up about the impact the abuse had on him in a special television documentary.

Ferdinand addressed a working group made up of football authorities, law enforcement and social media companies who will meet on an ongoing basis to tackle online hate, but he believes the double standards must be addressed.

"As footballers we are held accountable for our actions all the time - why aren't the people that are sending abuse, and the social media platforms, held to account too?" he said.

I had no escape from being racially abused, whether that was on the streets or social media. The ripple effect the abuse had on me and my family, I wouldn't want anyone else to experience that. Anton Ferdinand

Ferdinand, who still lives in Essex, is not alone in calling for tougher action on those who post racist abuse online.

Last year Championship side Luton Town called for a review of how social media channels are used after young full back Peter Kioso became the target of abuse.

Peter Kioso signed for the Hatters last January Credit: @P_kioso31

The 21-year-old Irishman, who signed for the Hatters back in January, was targeted after making his club and league debut.

Just last month Norwich City issued their support for a QPR player who'd been subjected to hate messages after his team had played at Carrow Road.

Ex-Arsenal and ITV Football pundit Ian Wright has been a vocal campaigner for more action.

Last year the former striker shared some of the vile messages he had received on a daily basis.

He tweeted:

Let's show these social media companies how bad this has got, it's ridiculous!!! So easy for them!! If you or a black friend has had online racist abuse then please post a tweet with the hashtags #NoConsequences and #BlackLivesMatter Ian Wright

And sadly they aren't alone in being targeted. Ex-Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer was abused at a Suffolk Golf club.

Calls for sanctions have been backed by anti-discrimination group Kick It Out. Executive chair Sanjay Bhandari said:

"Online hate thrives because there is a culture of impunity - people feel free to say whatthey want because they are confident there will be no consequences.

That must change. Online hate must have real-world consequences. We will only change that culture by working as a team and we will now meet on a regular basis as a working group to drive change. I welcome the commitment of football and social media to turn words of intent into meaningful action

The group also contains representatives from the Premier League, the Football Association, the EFL, the Professional Footballers' Association, the League Managers' Association, the UK Football Policing Unit, the Women In Football group, the Crown Prosecution Service and Sky, plus social media giants Twitter and Facebook.

In October last year Facebook's vice-president for northern Europe, Steve Hatch, spoke about the work his organisation does to proactively take down content deemed hateful from its platform.

He said that between April and June 2020 action had been taken against 22.5million pieces of content and that 94.5 per cent of that was detected and removed proactively by Facebook, rather than by users reporting it.

In the last quarter of 2017 the social media giant proactively took down less than a quarter of such content, he said.