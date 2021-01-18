The latest weekly coronavirus figures suggest cases have been falling in the Anglia region since the second week of January.

The NHS is still seeing a rising number of patients dying with the Covid-19 with a further 258 deaths reported in the region's hospitals over the weekend.

The number of patients being treated in hospital in the area remains above 4,000 - still more than twice as many as during the first wave of the pandemic in spring 2010.

Public Health England says more than 40,000 people tested positive for coronavirus in the Anglia region in the week to 13 January. That represented a drop of 14,000 cases compared to the previous week.

The last time weekly cases in the Eastern Counties were around 40,000 was over the Christmas period and just before.

40,471 Positive tests for coronavirus in the Anglia region in the week to 13 January

54,510 Positive tests for coronavirus in the Anglia region in the week to 6 January

The regional infection rate for the latest weekly period is 555 cases per 100,000 - a reduction from 747 during the previous week. The rate is still higher than the England figure of 519.

The regional infection rate at the beginning of the second lockdown last November was 120 cases per 100,000.

The weekly total of coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the past ten weeks Credit: Data from Public Health England

Cases were falling in all districts of the Anglia region except Norwich and Peterborough during the week to 13 January. The highest infection rate in the region was in Harlow with 928 cases per 100,000.

Norwich saw 925 new cases that week compared to 731 the week before while Peterborough has 1,052 new cases - up marginally on the 1,027 cases in the week to 6 January. The latest weekly infection rate in Norwich is 658 cases per 100,000 while it is 520 per 100,000 in Peterborough.

The map shows the number of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 13 January 2021 Credit: Data from Public Health England

Weekly total of coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 13 January

Bedfordshire - 4,125 cases - down 21% compared with the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 3,314 cases - down 23%

Essex - 12,987 cases - down 35%

Hertfordshire - 6,852 cases - down 26%

Milton Keynes - 1,702 cases - down 26%

Norfolk - 4,259 cases - down 5%

Northamptonshire - 3,965 cases - down 21%

Rutland - 94 cases - down 20%

Suffolk - 3,173 cases - down 20%

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Essex includes Southend and Thurrock and Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough

The number of daily positive tests for Covid-19 in the Anglia region throughout the pandemic Credit: Data from Public Health England published on 17 January

Over the weekend, the NHS reported on Saturday that a further 128 hospital patients had died with coronavirus in the Anglia region with 130 deaths reported on Sunday.

The figures reported each day by the NHS includes deaths that have occurred over a number of the previous days.

On Saturday 9 January, 132 people died in single day in the region's hospital - the highest daily figure since 129 patients died on 9 April in the first wave of the pandemic.

Since the start of the year, 1,494 hospital patients have died in the Anglia region which is more than during the whole of December. During the whole pandemic, 10,425 people have died with Covid-19 in hospitals, care homes, hospices or in their own homes either following a positive test or with the illness mentioned on their death certificate.

On Saturday 16 January, 4,121 patients with coronavirus were being treated in hospitals in the East of England, which was 109 more than on the previous Saturday.

New admissions to hospitals in the East appears to be levelling off. One average in the seven days to 14 January, 463 patients a day were being taken into hospital. The week before the daily average was 472.