Harry Dunn's mother has issued a "help me" plea to incoming US president Joe Biden ahead of his inauguration later this week.

President-elect Joe Biden Credit: Matt Slocum/AP

Charlotte Charles has urged Mr Biden not to be afraid to "reverse the decision" by President Trump to refuse Anne Sacoolas's extradition to the UK after the car she was driving near an RAF base in Northamptonshire was involved in a fatal collision with Mr Dunn's motorbike.

Anne Sacoolas Credit: ITV Anglia

Mrs Sacoolas, 43, the wife of an intelligence officer working at the base, had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US Government and was able to return to her home country.

She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December 2019 but an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was rejected by the US State Department a month later.

Charlotte Charles issued a plea to Mr Biden on Monday Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Issuing an appeal to Mr Biden - Mrs Charles said:

My family need your help. We've been living without Harry now for 16-17 months and we've not been able to start to rebuild our lives. Every day is still excruciatingly painful. As you've been talking about recently, your country as well as ours is all about upholding the rule of law. You quite rightly said absolutely nobody is above the law. Charlotte Charles, Harry Dunn's mum

Mrs Charles and her family hope Mr Biden will take a different stance to the previous administration, who insisted the decision not to extradite Mrs Sacoolas was "final".

Harry Dunn Credit: Family handout/PA

Concluding her message to Mr Biden, Mrs Charles said "Please President Biden, help me to start to rebuild my life. Please send Anne Sacoolas back to the UK to face our justice system."