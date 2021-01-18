Harry Dunn's parents ask "new" President for help in extradition battle
Harry Dunn's mother has issued a "help me" plea to incoming US president Joe Biden ahead of his inauguration later this week.
Charlotte Charles has urged Mr Biden not to be afraid to "reverse the decision" by President Trump to refuse Anne Sacoolas's extradition to the UK after the car she was driving near an RAF base in Northamptonshire was involved in a fatal collision with Mr Dunn's motorbike.
Mrs Sacoolas, 43, the wife of an intelligence officer working at the base, had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US Government and was able to return to her home country.
She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December 2019 but an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was rejected by the US State Department a month later.
Issuing an appeal to Mr Biden - Mrs Charles said:
My family need your help. We've been living without Harry now for 16-17 months and we've not been able to start to rebuild our lives. Every day is still excruciatingly painful. As you've been talking about recently, your country as well as ours is all about upholding the rule of law. You quite rightly said absolutely nobody is above the law.
Mrs Charles and her family hope Mr Biden will take a different stance to the previous administration, who insisted the decision not to extradite Mrs Sacoolas was "final".
Concluding her message to Mr Biden, Mrs Charles said "Please President Biden, help me to start to rebuild my life. Please send Anne Sacoolas back to the UK to face our justice system."