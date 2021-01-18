Magicians celebrate 100 years of sawing people in half

Hannah Pettifer speaks to the magic circle's Michael J Fitch

Magicians across the world have celebrated the hundred year anniversary of sawing people in half.

The illusion has seen many reincarnations over the century, but is one of the magic tricks that has endured.Michael J Fitch has been entertaining people since he got his first magic set at the age of 4.

The Colchester magician has just been inducted into the inner magic circle, the equivalent he says of an OBE in the magic world.

On Sunday, thousands of people watched online as he hosted a special event celebrating the hundredth anniversary of the sawing in half illusion.

Magician Michael J Fitch performs a variation of the box trick. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Michael J Fitch said: "A hundred years ago it was just a crate, a very basic wooden crate, she would get in and her hands were tied, feet were tied so she couldn't move an inch, and then she's sawn in half.

"But then magicians have taken it, twisted it in various ways so the box was made thinner. In modern versions there's even a clear glass box so you can see the body inside and now there's no box, laying on a table, sawn in half, it's amazing."

The illusion was created by Percy Tibbles, later known as PT Selbit, first seen at the Finsbury Park Empire in north London. It went on to be voted the number one illusion by magicians worldwide.

A former ITV News Anglia presenter is sawn in half. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Its reincarnations even include former ITV Anglia presenter Tim Curtis being sawn in half.

Michael J Fitch said: "It's an amazing illusion, there's lots of different magic but sawing in half captures everyone's imagination.

"As a magician we hear it every day, even if I'm performing close up magic in a restaurant, someone will say to me, will you saw my wife in half?"

As a magician in lockdown Michael has also had to reincarnate his act, with most of his work now online.

Over the past year Michael says lockdown has made him think out of the box, but if the past century's anything to go by, getting back in the box will never grow old.