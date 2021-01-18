Man arrested over Norfolk neck stabbing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing another man in the neck in Heacham in Norfolk.

The attack happened in High Street at 11.20am on Sunday.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was found with a stab wound to his neck. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Norfolk Constabulary have a man in his 50s, from the Heacham area, in police custody. He is being held in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Matt Hendry, of Norfolk Constabulary, said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to this incident; however, initial enquiries have established those involved are known to each other."

Any witnesses of the incident have been told to contact the police or Crimestoppers with information.