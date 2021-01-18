A man from Luton has been fined for driving to Wiltshire for a McDonald’s.

The 34-year-old was stopped on Estcourt Street in Devizes, after driving more than 100 miles on Thursday.

He was unsuccessful in his attempt of getting a burger, as Devizes does not have a branch of the burger chain.

Wiltshire Police called his actions a "flagrant breach" of lockdown regulations and fined the man £200.

The distance travelled across numerous counties to Devizes, which doesn't have a McDonald's restaurant, is a flagrant breach of the regulations currently in place. Police spokesperson

As well as being fined, his vehicle was seized for having no insurance.