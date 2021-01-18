Over 80s in Suffolk to be contacted about Covid-19 vaccine by end of the week
Over 80s in Suffolk, who have not yet heard about getting their Covid-19 vaccine, will be contacted by the end of the week.
Suffolk GP Federation assured that those still waiting won't miss out on their jab.
We have a list of all patients who need to be offered a vaccination and will ensure we contact all of them.
Texts or letters will go out to the 17,000 patients aged over 80 who are registered at their 28 practices. The texts will have a unique booking code and a link to a website so people can book an appointment online.
Once booked, the jabs will take place at one of the five vaccination centres which are up and running. They are located at:
Debenham
Haverhill
Stowmarket
Trinity Park, Ipswich
Woodbridge
Dr Bushaway added: "We’ve made a good start and have received many positive comments from the patients about the protection they are being given from this awful virus."
The following 28 practices will be offering the vaccination programme:
Barham & Claydon
Burlington Road, Ipswich
Chesterfield Drive, Ipswich
Combs Ford
Deben Road, Ipswich
Debenham
Derby Road, Ipswich
Eye
Felixstowe Road, Ipswich
Framlingham
Framfield House, Woodbridge
Fressingfield
Glemsford
Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich
Haverhill Family
Holbrook & Shotley
Little St John’s, Woodbridge
Mendlesham
Needham Market
Norwich Road, Ipswich
Orchard Street, Ipswich
Dr Solway, Ipswich
Peninsula (Alderton & Aldeburgh)
Ravenswood, Ipswich
Stowhealth, Stowmarket
Unity Healthcare (formerly Christmas Maltings), Haverhill
Wickham Market
Wickhambrook.