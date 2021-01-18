Over 80s in Suffolk, who have not yet heard about getting their Covid-19 vaccine, will be contacted by the end of the week.

Suffolk GP Federation assured that those still waiting won't miss out on their jab.

We have a list of all patients who need to be offered a vaccination and will ensure we contact all of them. Dr Ruth Bushaway/ Suffolk GP Federation Medical Director

Texts or letters will go out to the 17,000 patients aged over 80 who are registered at their 28 practices. The texts will have a unique booking code and a link to a website so people can book an appointment online.

Once booked, the jabs will take place at one of the five vaccination centres which are up and running. They are located at:

Debenham

Haverhill

Stowmarket

Trinity Park, Ipswich

Woodbridge

Dr Bushaway added: "We’ve made a good start and have received many positive comments from the patients about the protection they are being given from this awful virus."

The following 28 practices will be offering the vaccination programme: