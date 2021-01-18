Plan to get all care home residents in Bedford vaccinated by Jan 31st

Plans are in place to vaccinate all staff and residents at Bedford's elderly care homes by the end of January, two weeks ahead of the government's target date.

Bedford Borough Council's local outbreak board has also been told that 85% of new Covid cases are the new variant of the virus, which is much easier to catch.

The more people we vaccinate in care homes, the more lives we will save Dr John Kedward

A team of people able to give the vaccination has been set up and they've pushed 'very hard' to secure supplies of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, which is easier to handle.

Dr Kedward warned that there are already outbreaks in most of the care homes in Bedford and says they have to maximise the vaccination to minimise the risk to as many people as possible

He said that the area is due to receive 7,000 of the Oxford jabs this week

Bedford Hospital is currently treating about 175 covid patients .