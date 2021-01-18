Power off: City youngster makes move, MK Dons make loan deal permanent

More of O'Hora: Dons sign Irishman on permanent deal Credit: PA images

MK Dons have made the signing of on-loan Brighton defender Warren O'Hora permanent.

The 21-year-old Irishman joined Russell Martin's team in August and has so far made 14 league appearances.

Martin described him as one of the team's most consistent performers this season. Speaking on the club's website Martin said:

He’s been one of our best players this season and certainly earned this contract. The challenge for him now is to establish himself as a top player at this level. Russell Martin

Also making a move is fellow Irishman Simon Power.

Norwich City have said their 22-year-old winger has joined League Two side Harrogate Town.

Power had been on loan for King's Lynn this season and had scored two goals for the National League side.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver said they'd been tracking the player since last summer.