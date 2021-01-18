Schools 'overwhelmed' by response from businesses for old laptops

Schools and businesses in Northamptonshire are teaming up to help get laptops to children who need them for home learning.

The organisers say they have been "overwhelmed" by the response and have already had more than 100 devices donated to them.

It comes after fears some children, particularly those already disadvantaged, could be left behind if they don't have the right gear at home.

All the dontated laptops are are rebuilt for use by students. Credit: ITV News Anglia

There is no replacement for one-to-one learning, but schools are doing their best. Technology helps, but what happens if it's not available at home?

Kerry Mills, Principal of Newton Road School in Rushden, said: "Parents aren't teachers and a lack of devices means they aren't getting the quality of teaching that they would get if they each have their own individual device."

"I think we have to be really mindful that children have never been through this journey and it could be detrimental to their education longer-term because gaps will form."

Through a local initiative in Northamptonshire. Schools and businesses are teaming up to get laptops to students that need them.

Matt Coleman, from Nene Education Trust, said: "We're now in a place where we're joining up education and business. And local businesses want to help local schools, and the response already has been absolutely overwhelming."

More than 100 old laptops have already been donated to schools in Northamptonshire. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The donated laptops are taken to a business that's volunteered to wipe them in all senses of the word. Making them covid safe and data free.

John Thorpe, Managing Director of ACS, said: "I didn't appreciate the demand. You'll have seen today people just turn up at ACS house just delivering the products that we can give a second life to, so that kids can learn."

Ben Thomas, from the Northamptonshire Schools and Business Alliance is one of those who made it happen.

He said: "This really could have happened previously, but hopefully we've set a precedent now so that this can be maintained.

"When a business is due to replenish their stock of devices, instead of recycling, they can look to their local school and give it to them."