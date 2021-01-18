Weather Warning: Heavy rain and flooding forecast as Storm Christoph arrives

Storm Christoph is due to arrive Monday evening, bringing heavy and persistent rain across England and Wales until Thursday. Large amounts of water falling onto already saturated ground will bring the risk of flooding to many areas.

Weather warning's issued for the East of England Credit: Met Office

AMBER WARNINGHeavy rainfall combined with some snowmelt across the hills is likely to lead to flooding.

Valid: 6am Tuesday to 12pm Thursday

What to expect

Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life

Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely

Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

A good chance some communities cut off by flooded roads

Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely

The Detail

Rain developing during Monday persists into Wednesday and Thursday, this rain associated with Storm Christoph. Rain will be heaviest and most persistent across western facing hills.

Over 100 mm of rain is expected across the higher ground with the potential for 150-200 mm of rain in the most exposed areas. The rain will also lead to rapid melting of any remaining lying snow across the higher peaks adding to water entering the river network.

Strong winds will accompany the rain at times and may add to travelling difficulties across higher and more exposed routes.

YELLOW WARNINGSpells of heavy rain may lead to travel disruption and flooding in places

Valid: Midnight Tuesday to 12pm Thursday

What to expect

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely

The Detail

Occasional heavy rain is expected to affect the region from Wednesday onwards into early Thursday as Storm Christoph affects the UK.

The heaviest and most persistent rain is likely to be across the higher ground in the southwest. 20-30 mm of rain is expected to fall widely across the warning area with areas of 40-50 mm most likely in southwest England and along the south coast towards Hampshire.

75-100 mm is also likely over the moors in the southwest. Some stronger winds may also accompany the rainfall and may add to travelling difficulties across higher and more exposed routes.