Cambridgeshire police issue warning after man dials 999 to order a takeaway

Cambridgeshire police are warning people not to call 999, unless it's a real emergency.

It comes after a man called the control room on Saturday night to try and order a takeaway.

The force said hoax callers "exhaust resources, cost the public money and put lives at risk."

Listen to the hoax call made to Cambridgeshire police

"Misusing the 999 system and dialing it for non-emergency matters to report crimes or emergencies that do not exist can cost lives", Cambridgeshire police said.

"Inappropriate calls slow down our response to genuine emergencies by tying up an operator. This stops genuine callers getting help and places the lives of others at risk.

"Calls like these delay us from responding to a genuine emergency and can land you a prison sentence and a hefty fine."

Hoax callers face prosecution, a maximum prison sentence of six months and a £5000 fine.