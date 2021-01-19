Watch a report from ITV Anglia's Matthew Hudson

GPs administering the coronavirus vaccine have been told they might not be given any supplies next week, in order to prioritise areas where fewer people have been given the jab.

Dr James Morrow, who works at Granta Medical Practice in Sawston, Cambridgeshire, said his surgery had been told they may not be getting a delivery.

He said it appears "only a few sites locally" will be getting more vaccines next week, adding: "[The] public should know that vaccine supply is rate limiting step, not the ability of staff on the ground to deliver it."

Dr Morrow said he was still hoping NHS England would be able to give them some vaccines so their local roll-out could continue.

Vaccinations in the Anglia region

22,927 jabs given on Monday, 18 January

In total 393,916 people have had at least one injection

That is 7.7% of the adult population

Yesterday the government announced that some over-70s and people shielding would be invited to receive their jabs, insisting this would happen only in areas where a majority of the first priority group - the over-80s - had received their first vaccine jab.

There are differing rates of progress in the vaccination roll-out depending on where you are in the country; in places like Slough all care home residents have already been vaccinated, whereas Suffolk has been highlighted as an area where the rate is lagging behind.

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey said that in her constituency she had received reports of people over-70 being offered the vaccine before some over-80s had been contacted.

Suffolk GP Federation has confirmed that all over-80s will be contacted by the end of the week.

Patricia Hartley, seen here with her daughter Sophie, has not had any contact from her village surgery about a vaccine Credit: ITV Anglia

For 88-year-old Patricia Hartley, however, the delay has been disappointing. She lives in the village of Ixworth, where the village surgery has been unable to start vaccinating because of supply issues.

"[There has been] no information coming through at all," she said.

Her daughter Sophie Gower added: "I think you've got a village of quite a few elderly and vulnerable patients and they've had no communication as to when they're going to get their vaccines."

Pharmacy vaccinations will help boost the roll-out in Suffolk. The NHS have confirmed that two sites - Aqua Pharmacy in Ipswich and Hayden Chemists in Lowestoft - will begin offering jabs from Thursday, 21 January.