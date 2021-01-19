Essex Police Officer dies from coronavirus

A police officer from Essex has died after getting coronavirus.

Special Constable Toby Speller volunteered for more than 16 years with the force, before he died over the weekend.

The news was confirmed by Essex Police on Twitter, as they described him as a "dedicated, professional officer".

Essex Police Marine Unit said they were ‘devastated’.

The Chief Constable led tributes - saying Toby Speller was ‘an inspiration to many’.

He tweeted: "He was passionate about being part of @EssexSpecials averaging 700hrs a year & an inspiration to many.

"My thoughts & prayers with his wife, children, friends & colleagues. Rest in peace Toby & thx you for your service."