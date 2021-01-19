Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Victoria Lampard

A Norfolk estate agent has decided to close his office for safety reasons and is calling for tighter Covid restrictions, despite the Government allowing the housing market to remain open.

Estate agents have been allowed to continue showing and selling homes under the current restrictions riding a wave of sales due to the stamp duty holiday and people's desire to move.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

We just felt that we wanted to do our bit by closing our offices. We're very very fortunate that we can work from home, we have all the faciltiies in place to do that.. Because of the massive increase of covid cases in the area, we've had to rethink things very very carefully to just make sure what we're doing is absolutely safe. Jeff Cox, Owner, Henley's Estate Agents

The decision comes after the death of Wymondham estate agent Gavin Wilkinson. The town Mayor paid tribute to him

We understand that Gavin contracted Covid-19, was admitted to hospital and then unfortunately he died of causes that were related to Covid ultimately. He was an extremely well liked person who was very very good at his job. Kevin Hurn, Mayor of Wymondham

Staff at Edward Stuart Estate Agents are taking extra precautions when dealing with clients Credit: ITV News Anglia

At estate agents Edward Stuart in Peterborough, staff are taking extra care to continue showing clients around properties.

We tend to feel quite safe, with masks, hand sanitisers, shoe covers. We're really stopping as much as we can in terms of contact with other peoples' homes and other peoples' households. Tyson Panther, Edward Stuart Estate Agents

Whatever risk there was before will be increased by about 50%. I think the advice still would remain that as long as you work in a covid secure way where you keep your distance from other people, you wear face coverings and you try and minimise the direct contact with other people, I don't think it's a particularly risky occupation compared to a number of other activities that are going on. Professor Paul Hunter, University of East Anglia

The Government says if it's necessary to pause all home moves to manage the spread of coronavirus then it will. However estate agents are just hoping the accelerating rate of vaccination will allow them to remain open.