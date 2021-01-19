Five bulldog puppies have been stolen by burglars after threatening their owners at their home in Wellingborough.Police say three men got into the home in Windermere Drive on the afternoon of Monday 18 January, between 4.20pm and 4.35pm.

Northamptonshire Police said the men threatened the occupants with weapons before making off with the five week old puppies.

“This was an extremely distressing and upsetting incident for the family. It’s not clear at this time whether the puppies were the target of the robbery or whether it was a spontaneous decision in the moment to steal them. “If the person who stole them is reading this, please do the right thing and take them to the local vets or contact us anonymously about where they are so we can return them. Detective Inspector Johnny Campbell

Detectives are urging pet owners and breeders to remain vigilant.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Incident number: 21000042003