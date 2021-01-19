Greater Anglia have announced that a number of train service across the region are being cancelled due to coronavirus.

Rail passengers are being urged to check before they travel with train company reducing its timetable from Monday 25 January.

It comes amid lower passenger numbers because of Covid-19 restrictions, although the company does say about 72% of usual services will still run to help essential workers.

The main changes are:

Peak services on the Great Eastern and West Anglia main lines will be reduced.

Intercity services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street will be reduced to hourly.

Southend Victoria to London Liverpool Street off-peak services will be reduced

Off peak frequency on the Great Eastern branch lines, such as Manningtree to Harwich and Marks Tey to Sudbury will be reduced

Fast services between Cambridge and London Liverpool Street will not run

There will be less frequent services between Bishops Stortford and Stratford and between Meridian Water and Stratford

Off peak daytime services on rural routes in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire will be reduced (generally to two-hourly), with some peak service reductions too

Saturday services are being reduced in line with weekday services. Some changes are also planned for Sunday services.

Our passenger numbers are significantly lower, so it makes sense to reduce the number of services that we run. However, we will continue to run a safe, reliable and punctual service for those essential travellers who need to use our railway. Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia Managing Director

In total, 379 of Greater Anglia’s weekday services are due to be cancelled. The company runs 1,372 services every weekday.

Revised timetables will be available on the Greater Anglia website or app.