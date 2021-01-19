A hospital patient has proposed to his girlfriend after persuading staff at the Royal Papworth in Cambridge to allow her to visit.

Visits are not usually permitted at the moment, but Beth Dodge was given 'exceptional circumstances' to visit Jordan Simon.

There she found him on one knee and thankfully, for both of them, Beth accepted the proposal.

Watch: The moment Jordan asked Beth to marry him

Jordan, who's from March, was full of praise for the team who helped organise the surprise.

He said: "I think Papworth hospital is one in a million, the fact they knew I wanted to propose and I was on my own at Christmas there, but they were kind enough to let them come in, it just meant the world.

"It made my Christmas, it made my year, it has made me the happiest person ever."

The 24-year-old spent Christmas alone at the hospital after being admitted for kidney problems; the issue was linked to a heart transplant he had at the Royal Papworth in 2013.

His mum was watching on at the hospital, while members of both families watched the proposal online.

Key to the conspiracy was one of Jordan's nurses, Keith, who had helped him get ready and had music cued up for the proposal.

"He was brilliant, he got me dressed, did my hair, he was as nervous as I was, I couldn’t have asked for a better nurse that day," said Jordan.

Jordan is now out of hospital and the couple are planning to get married in 2022.