How will the vaccine get to me? Bedfordshire supply chain expert explains

As the speed of the vaccinations rollout programme increases, many people are understandably asking: "when will I get my vaccine?".

This week two new mass vaccination hubs opened in Norwich and Wickford, bringing the total number of regional hubs to 10. This will be supported by GPs surgeries, and pharmacies across the East.

This vaccination centre in Haverhill opened on Friday Credit: ITV Anglia

We know that the government has set out 9 priority groups who should get the vaccine first, set out as follows:

At present the priority list breaks down like this:

Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers - 800,000 people

All those 80 years of age and over and frontline health and social care workers - 5.7 million people

All those 75 years of age and over - 2.3 million people

All those 70 years of age and over and people deemed to be clinically extremely vulnerable - 4.4 million people

All those 65 years of age and over - 2.9 million people

All individuals aged 16 years to 64 years with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality - 7.3 million people

All those 60 years of age and over - 1.8 million people

All those 55 years of age and over - 2.4 million people

All those 50 years of age and over - 2.6 million people

The rest of the population, with priority yet to be determined - 21 million people

The government has pledged to vaccinate all the people in the top four groups by the 15th of February.

This vaccination hub opened in Wickford on Monday Credit: ITV Anglia

It is expected to be much later in the summer or autumn before young, healthy people receive a Covid shot.

But there are a number of things to consider with the supply chain too.

Professor Richard Wilding OBE is a supply chain logistics expert at Cranfield University.

"So at the moment what we have is a situation where we're actually ramping up a supply chain, and this is very important to consider. When we look at supply chains there are a number of phases you go through: a ramp up, there is a stable situation, and actually there is a ramp down which will take place at some point in the future."

50-80 Other items needed at vaccination sites to enable vaccine to be administered

Professor Wilding compared the current "ramp up" phase of the supply chain to a "beautiful swan paddling furiously underwater" and admitted that this phase is slightly more risky.

He said that people in government had been planning for the vaccine rollout since May, and that the supply chain is regularly monitored by the MHRA, the regulatory body also responsible for approving the vaccine.

For you or I to receive a jab in a vaccination centre, they need between 50-80 other items present to have your jab. You have to look at the well choreographed ballet for you to have your jab. Professor Richard Wilding OBE, Cranfield University

Professor Wilding said that it looked as though the current rollout was "successful" and that it was a good thing that the military was involved, which inevitably had helped.

There are added complications with the Pfizer vaccine which requires an ultra-cold chain, to keep the vaccine at a suitably cold temperature.

The Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine would be easier to roll out, Professor Wilding said.

So while there may be bumps in the road, Professor Wilding said the current rollout looked to be going to plan, giving us all hope of being vaccinated by the end of the year, provided the supply chain holds up.

Mass vaccination centres in the Anglia region

Roberston House, Stevenage

Norwich Food Court, Castle Quarter shopping centre

The Lodge in Wickford, Essex

Hospital vaccination hubs in the Anglia region