Life sentence for man who murdered housemate in Norwich woods

A man who killed his housemate by hitting him over the head with a cement brick has been handed a life sentence in jail.

Andrew Forbes, 39, killed Daniel Littlewood, 40, in Clapham Woods, off Drayton Road in Norwich, on 22 June 2020.

Forbes, who lived with Mr Littlewood at a property on Crome Road, had carried out the murder because he did not like a comment his housemate had made about his drug habit.

Daniel Littlewood: Police said their "thoughts remain" with his family following the sentencing

He admitted the killing to a friend just hours after it happened in the early hours of 22 June, and then went on to report himself to the police.

According to Norfolk Constabulary, Forbes greeted officers with his hands outstretched ready to be handcuffed, and offered to show them to the body.

Andrew Forbes will serve a minimum of 12 and a half years in jail Credit: Norfolk Police

Chief Inspector Phil Gray said: "Forbes made no secret of his brutal actions from the outset. This was a shocking and unprovoked attack on someone he would have regarded as a friend.

"Our thoughts remain with Mr Littlewood’s family. While no jail term can ever compensate for the loss of a loved one, I hope today’s sentence offers some small comfort that justice has been done."

At Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, 19 January, Forbes was given a life sentence with a minimum of 12 and a half years in jail.