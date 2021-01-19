Man charged after woman found dead at Colchester house

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Colchester.

The victim, who was in her 20s, was found unresponsive at a property on Laing Road on Sunday, 17 January, and later died at the scene.

Adam Butt, who's from Laing Road, has been charged with her murder.

The 21-year-old is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 19 January.

Essex Police have confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman's death.

They have asked for anyone with information about the incident to contact their major crime team on 101.