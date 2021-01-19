MK Dons defender Richard Keogh has joined Championship side Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

The centre-back was left out of the Dons' squad at Peterborough on Saturday following a bid from an unnamed Championship club.

It's now emerged that offer came from Huddersfield, with Keogh agreeing a deal until the end of the season.

Keogh, 34, only joined MK Dons in the summer and went on to make 21 appearances for the club.

“It’s a tough loss for us because we're losing a very good player,” manager Russell Martin said.

"He was really invested in what we were doing here but he weighed things up and made the decision to leave. I'm disappointed, but not with him on a personal level because I understand his desire to go and play at that level again.”